Andrew Soule, a math and science student at Schreiner University, has been named as a finalist for the Olympic Hall of Fame. Entrance to the hall of fame will be determined in part by votes for him online.
Soule is the first American biathlete to win a Paralympic medal. He has won two bronze and one gold medal.
