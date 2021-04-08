Randal’s Automotive & Tire signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Kerrville community, U-Haul of Texas announced Tuesday.
David and Candice Randal of Randal’s Automotive & Tire, 3160 Fredericksburg Road, will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and moving supplies for do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Kerr County.
