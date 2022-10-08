The Kerrville Police Department is closer to fielding three more officers on the streets.
On Wednesday night, KPD Chief McCall, Assistant Chief Thomason, Patrol Services Lieutenant Morris and Field Training Officer Juarez traveled to Schertz for the graduation of three new officers — John Luis Rodriguez, Cole Daggett and Blake Starr — from the Alamo Area Council of Government Police Academy.
