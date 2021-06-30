The New Hal Peterson Middle School will soon be opening after completion of construction, effective July 9. It is located at 3175 Loop 534 and replaces the old building at 1607 Sidney Baker Street. The old building will be sold.
The Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees announced a huge private donation in excess of $500,000. The donation will be used to purchase more than 200 interactive whiteboards, called Viewsonics, for every classroom in the four elementary schools, as well as Tivy High School.
The donor will remain anonymous for the present, but there are plans to announce the name in the next week, according to Superintendent Mark Faust.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
