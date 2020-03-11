A Kerrville attorney has been accused of multiple criminal charges, including a felony.
Marc Marama Tittlebaum, who was representing clients in felony court as recently as last week, is under grand jury indictment on a third degree felony charge of attempting to acquire MDMA, or ecstasy, on or about Dec. 12, 2019.
A misdemeanor complaint from the Kerr County Attorney’s Office accuses Tittlebaum of trying to acquire LSD the same day. Another misdemeanor complaint accuses him of possessing a usable amount of marijuana the same day. He’s also accused of stealing merchandise valued between $100 and $750 — also a misdemeanor.
Tittlebaum was arrested by a sheriff’s deputy on or about Dec. 12, 2019, according to court records, and accused of possessing the MDMA and LSD, but he was released and the charges were dismissed, apparently because neither MDMA nor LSD was present. So the 216th District Attorney’s office filed the new charges using “attempt,” rather than “possession,” as an element of the offenses.
Court correspondence and other records said Tittlebaum plans to represent himself. He was not immediately available for comment. He has a jury trial on the felony charge slated for May 26.
Tittlebaum was jailed Jan. 22 on the felony charge and released the next day on a $10,000 bond. The felony is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Tittlebaum has been convicted of DWI at least twice. He received his second DWI conviction on Nov. 3, 2016, in Montgomery County. Court records indicate he was sentenced to 50 days in that county’s jail.
According to the State Bar of Texas, Tittlebaum has been practicing law since Nov. 1, 2000. Court records indicate he has handled six felony drug possession cases and two misdemeanor drug cases out of Gillespie County. Records indicate Tittlebaum has handled slightly more than 100 cases — a mixture of felonies and misdemeanors — in Kerr County since 2015. It wasn’t immediately clear where else Tittlebaum has practiced law.
Tittlebaum’s Facebook profile describes him as a “grateful alcoholic, father, attorney, socialist, runner, cook, cat lover and Aspie.” “Aspie” is a reference to Asperger’s Syndrome, with which he was diagnosed in December 2016, according to his Facebook profile. Tittlebaum’s Twitter profile states that “I’m an attorney with autism and a recovering alcoholic.” His last Twitter post is a link to an article that decries marijuana laws as being largely responsible for the “mass criminalization” of mostly “Black or Latinx” people.
