Getting customers in the door is always a challenge for any business, especially a new one, but the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce has a reliable way of helping introduce business owners to potential customers — a sprawling business expo.
Businesses from the Kerrville area will once again descend on the Kerr County Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy 27, on Saturday for the annual Business Expo, and this year they can expect a wide range of offerings.
Chamber president Walt Koenig expects a larger crowd than last year’s estimated 1,000 people who attended the expo. There are 145 businesses participating in the event, up from 2018’s 98.
“The chamber is really excited to put on this years expo,” Koenig said. “It showcases the businesses that the Kerrville area has to offer and we invite everyone to come out and participate in this year’s event.”
The opportunity to showcase their product and service is what brings Kerrville teahouse NobiliTea back for a second year.
“Our tea was recently voted best tea in town,” said Layna Weber, NobiliTea team lead. “We want the community to know we serve tea that is good for their health. We love Kerrville. We grew up here and raised our kids here. We want to give back to the community. We will be handing out tea samples and a tea list that describe our teas and their benefits.”
NobiliTea, a 17-month old franchise, is locally owned by Samantha Taylor and Hollie Andreas.
Other offerings this year include a Home and Garden show, food booths and trucks and raffle giveaways. Families with children are encouraged to attend so their kids can enjoy the Kid’s Zone.
The Business Expo “Get Connected,” now past its 30th year, is sponsored by James Avery Craftsman and offers businesses the opportunity to connect with the surrounding community of potential consumers.
Last year’s participating businesses included Merlot and Monet, Humbling Bloom, NobiliTea, Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio, Richard’s Floor Covering, New Hope Counseling Services, Apache Rifle Works, Schreiner University and the Museum of Western Art.
