Apartment complex planned for Medina Highway

A deveoper has requested a zoning change for a 32 acre plot of land along Medina Highway so that a 366-unit apartment complex can be built, near the River Hills subdivision. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the change, forwarding it to the Kerrville city council for approval
A 36 acre plot of land came before the Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday, April 7, with a request for a zoning change, from RE, Residential Estates, to R3, Multi-family Residential District. This change is necessary due to the developer’s intent to build affordable, workforce housing, up to a maximum of 366 multi-family units.
The proposed site of the complex is 2601 Medina Highway. Gregory Richards, an attorney speaking on behalf of the developer, told the commission that Kerrville needs more workforce housing, and this complex of up to 366 units will do just that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.