If there’s one thing that George Blasing loves, it’s teaching.
Then there’s the bonus of teaching in a small town and small schools.
“I love coming to small towns with small schools,” Blasing said. “They understand what is appropriate for shows, knowing when to laugh and when to calm down.”
On Thursday, students at Center Point Elementary were the perfect audience for Blasing, full of energy and excitement for “Dinosaur George.”
Blasing travels around the state of Texas entertaining and teaching about science, but he focuses on dinosaurs, which helps draw children into the program.
“Once I know I have them with humor, everything becomes amazing to them,” Blasing said.
In 2007, Blasing, a self-taught paleontologist and animal behaviorist, co-created, wrote and hosted a 12-part series for The History Channel called “Jurassic Fight Club.”
Blasing tells the students about the massive Acrocanthosaurus, a 38 foot long meat eater that roamed Texas. This animal weighed more than 13,000 pounds and left tracks throughout Texas.
Principal Jennifer George invited Blasing as part of the weekly program Seriously Outrageous Science, designed to foster student interest in science, technology, engineering and math.
“The students look forward to SOS Fridays,” said George. “It gets them excited about all kinds of science.”
Blasing grew up in Hondo and has dug all over the Hill County. He’s quick to point out just outside of Kerrville, along Interstate 10 as you head to San Antonio, there is a sheer rock bluff filled with fossils from the geologic period that was covered by ocean more than 260 million years ago.
