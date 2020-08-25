Relatives and supporters of two children who died in separate incidents in August have been standing with signs at the Kerrville Police Department to raise awareness of the pending criminal investigations into their deaths. Pictured are the aunt and uncle of one of the children.
As police continue investigating the Aug. 9 death of Gideon Barideaux, members of the local community seek to raise awareness about the case.
Along with calls for justice posted to social media by various people concerned about the case, an event was held Aug. 23 in a parking lot off Coronado Drive to help raise funds for the families of Barideaux and another child who recently died by alleged homicide, Arianna Guido-Lopez. The event, held near a hair salon, featured free haircuts, hotdogs, pizza, snow cones, popcorn, drinks and a raffle.
“It’s profoundly hopeful news,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious-diseases expert at the University of California, San Francisco, who credits the American public’s growing understanding of how the virus spreads, more mask-wearing and, possibly, an increasing level of immunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.