Missing person: Shelby Jade Drake

woman. Shelby Jade Drake, described as a white female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds, went missing from the San Antonio area.

“Shelby has friends in the Kerrville area and may be in our city,” reads a police statement. 

