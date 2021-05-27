A 59-year-old man pleaded guilty to raping a woman three times in Kerr County and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
William Max Schreiber was sentenced to prison May 21, by 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. after pleading guilty to raping the woman three times in summer 2016, according to court records. Emerson credited 340 days to the man’s sentence for time spent awaiting court hearings in the county jail.
