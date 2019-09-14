FREDERICKSBURG — Women landowners and operators will find answers to questions and hear about conservation management practices essential to their properties at the 2019 Bennett Trust Land Stewardship Women’s Conference.
“Tips for the Trade” will be the theme of the conference set for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at The Inn on Barons Creek, 308 S. Washington St., Fredericksburg. The cost to attend is $100 and includes the opening breakfast as well as all other meals, break refreshments and tour transportation.
Funded in part by the Ruth and Eskel Bennett Trust, the conference is an effort to reach female landowners who want to learn more about stewardship of the land, said Larry Redmon, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program leader and associate head, Texas A&M University soil and crop sciences department, College Station.
“We believe women from throughout Texas and the surrounding states will find a lot of value in this event,” Redmon said. “Our excellent slate of speakers and topics to be covered extend far beyond the Edwards Plateau region, so we welcome everyone to come and learn with us.”
This year’s keynote speaker, Susan Ballabina, Texas A&M AgriLife deputy vice chancellor, College Station, will address conservation of natural resources.
Other speakers and their topics on Sept. 30 include:
• Quail: Amanda Gobeli, AgriLife Extension associate with the Texas A&M Institute of Natural Resources, College Station.
• 1D1 Wildlife as Agriculture: Redmon.
• Agriculture Laws Every Landowner Needs to Know: Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, AgriLife Extension, Amarillo.
• Financial Considerations on the Ranch: Jae Thompson, Capital Farm Credit, Uvalde.
• Path to the Plate: Whitney Whitworth, AgriLife Extension family and community health agent, Llano County.
• Brush Busters/Prescribed Fire: Morgan Treadwell, AgriLife Extension range specialist, San Angelo.
• Guts and Glory — Finding Your Place: Megan Clayton, AgriLife Extension range specialist, Corpus Christi.
On Oct. 1, conference attendees will travel to outdoor sessions on plant identification, skeet shooting and archery in the morning. Following lunch, the group will tour a ranch in the Fredericksburg/Kerrville area.
For more information, go to https://agrilife.org/bennetttrust/, or contact Redmon at l-redmon@tamu.edu or Linda Francis, l-francis@tamu.edu.
