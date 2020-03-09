FREDERICKSBURG — Registration is now open for golfers to sign up for the third annual Forging Futures Classic Golf Tournament, to be held on the Boot Ranch golf course in Fredericksburg on Monday, April 27.
This tournament will offer the rare opportunity for non-members to play at Boot Ranch, the 2000-acre master-planned golf community, on the par-71 golf course designed by Hal Sutton, 14-time PGA Tour winner.
Located just outside Fredericksburg, the venue has been designated a “Top Ten in Texas” golf course.
Four-person teams will play a full 18 holes of golf, using a scramble format with shotgun start.
The Peoria scoring system will be utilized (no handicaps are necessary).
Selected holes will feature contests, including long drive, closest to the pin and hole-in-one opportunities. Organizers will provide gifts for all participants and special activities on every hole.
A cocktail party and awards ceremony will follow the tournament.
On Sunday, April 26, participating golfers and guests will enjoy a celebration dinner and auction at one of the newest venues in the Hill Country, Vista Oaks, located just outside of Fredericksburg on U.S. 290 next to Wildseed Farm.
Registration, fees and other information can be found at www.forgingfuturesclassic.org, or by emailing info@forgingfuturesclassic.org.
The Forging Futures Classic Golf Tournament is organized by a coalition of higher education organizations in the Hill Country, including Hill Country University Center, Texas Tech University, Central Texas College, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and the Texas Tech Alumni Association.
Proceeds from the event will be used to provide scholarships to area students, and to expand higher education curriculum, programming and facilities.
