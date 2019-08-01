If there’s one good thing about the summer time it’s that gasoline in reasonably cheap.
Gas prices across the state averaged $2.46 per gallon, while here in Kerr County the price was just about the state average at $2.48 per gallon. The national average topped out at $2.71 per gallon, with California leading the way for the nation’s most expensive prices at nearly $4 per gallon.
WHY THE FALLING PRICES?
The Automobile Association of America reported a decline in gasoline demand, a cheaper crude price — ranging between $12-15 per barrel less when compared to last year — has helped American motorists to see lower pump prices this summer. Since Monday, the national average for regular unleaded gasoline has decreased by two cents to $2.71.
WHAT’S THE TREND?
The prices, according to AAA, were lower than a year ago when prices hit $2.62. The price of regular has fallen steadily over the last week. Prices for mid-grade and premium fuels have remained steady over recent weeks, while the price of diesel continued to fall.
WHERE’S THE HIGHEST
Midland had the state’s highest prices with an average for regular at $2.62. Kerrville and surrounding communities near San Antonio kept pace with the state averages.
