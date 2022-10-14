Julissa Vera, with the Texas Center at Schreiner University, checks out the laptop that will be given to eight deserving students who were chosen for their submissions to “The World’s Biggest Book Written by Students” project. The book has earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records and will be on display at Schreiner University in September 2023 for the university’s centennial celebration.
Efforts by the Texas Center at Schreiner University, in cooperation with the Bryan Museum in Galveston and iWrite.org in Houston, created “The World’s Largest Book Created by Students.” This effort has earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, and contains prose, poetry and art from more than 1,000 students from across Texas.
Schreiner University served as the education partner and helped to determine the top essays and poems to be included in the book, and those that warranted special recognition. Schreiner will award eight of the contributors who demonstrated exceptional merit with a $20,000 scholarship and a new laptop.
