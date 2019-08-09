The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department invites you and your family to spend the last few days of summer at the Olympic Pool located at 601 Olympic Drive.
“The last day the pool will be open for regular swim is Friday, Aug. 16, so get out and enjoy the refreshing water while you can,” a spokesman for the city said in a press release.
Open swim hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The pool is closed every Monday for maintenance (except holidays).
Admission is $1, cash or check only.
On Saturday, Aug. 17, two special events will take place at the pool to end the summer. In the morning, the 24th annual Kids Triathlon, sponsored by Hill Country Bicycle Works, will begin at 9 a.m.
Registration for this event is at the Parks and Recreation Department office, located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway, or online at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
The pre-registration deadline is Thursday. On-site registration as well as check-in will be available beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 at the pool.
The $15 entrance fee includes a T-shirt, water bottle and the opportunity to win a number of door prizes.
Discounts are offered for families with multiple participating children. Discounts are available for in-person registration only, and are not available online.
WET N’ WAG
On Saturday afternoon, the dogs will come out to play. Wet N’ Wag, sponsored by Dogologie in Fredericksburg, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Olympic Pool access and off-leash play will be allowed to pets and owners through the duration of the event.
Current proof of rabies vaccinations is required at registration (tags or paperwork accepted).
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
