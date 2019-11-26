It was a family mantra she had heard over and over throughout her whole life — “You need to be educated.” But it wasn’t until recently that Sylvia Doyle learned the history of why education was so important in her family, and not until Monday afternoon that she learned of the lasting legacy her family left behind more than 1,600 miles away from her home.
“I’m just dumbfounded and so pleased,” said Sylvia Doyle, who was visiting the Kerrville area on Monday from Washington, D.C.
Sylvia Doyle is the great-granddaughter of Anna Doyle, the founder of the Doyle Colored School, a school for people of color in the 1930s. The building still stands, now the Doyle School Community Center, at the corner of Paschal and Barnett streets.
But Sylvia Doyle, who has spent most of her life on the east coast, didn’t know of her great grandmother’s legacy until her son started working on a school project. He came across Henry Sebastian Doyle, Anna Doyle’s husband, and from there, Sylvia and her son kept researching.
“In an African American community, you don’t hear all the stories of families and what they did,” Sylvia Doyle said. “It was very surprising to me to even think that my grandfather, my father, even, wouldn’t have (told me). The line we always got was, ‘You need to be educated.’ There wasn’t anything about, ‘Your great grandmother did this, maybe you should (be educated).’”
Henry and Anna Doyle moved to Kerrville because Henry had tuberculosis, Sylvia Doyle said. Anna Doyle saw a great need for education for people of color in Kerrville. So, with some fundraising from the community and the donation of her own land, Anna Doyle opened the school and was the sole teacher for years.
“It was a community with unity and love and support for each other,” said Sylvia Lewis, who attended the Doyle School. “We were so close together, helping one another. No one in this community ever went without help — clothes or food or transportation. And it all centered around this place right here.”
What brought Sylvia Doyle out to Texas was actually a work trip in San Antonio, but knowing that her great-grandmother had founded a school in Kerrville, she stopped by. All she expected was a plaque in Anna Doyle’s honor, so when she found the community center, she was shocked.
“To see all of these people who have ... obviously loved it enough to come back year after year after year, that’s why I’m teary,” Sylvia Doyle said, wiping her eyes. “That’s really a lot of good.”
Sylvia Doyle said her newfound family history has inspired her.
“To what, I don’t know,” Sylvia Doyle said. “I thought I was going in a certain direction and this just happened to be a stop along the way, and now I think there’s a lot more that could be done. ... I think we may have a pivot point here.”
“This was meant to be, for you to come here,” Lewis added.
