Kerrville-based Mercy Gate Ministries has been awarded a $11,775.00 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation for the nonprofit’s Advocacy Resource Center Court Training and Court Advocacy Program for Victim/Defendants of sexual exploitation.
The resource program recruits, trains and supports paid advocates to work with sexually exploited women to guide them through their rehabilitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.