A 29-year-old Kerrville man faces eight felony charges following indictments issued by a 216th court grand jury.
Christopher Allen Cuellar, who had an address on Westminster Street, was in the Kerr County jail as of Tuesday on bonds totaling more than $1 million and faced accusations that he, in the language of the indictments, twice “intentionally or knowingly” promoted “by manufacture or offer” or agreement to “provide, give, transfer, deliver, transmit, distribute, disseminate, exhibit, or possess with intent to promote, visual material that visually depicted, and which the defendant knew visually depicted, a child who was younger than 18 years of age” engaging in sexual conduct and sexual assaulting.
