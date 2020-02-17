A sheriff’s deputy arrested a Kerrville man Friday on suspicion of felony drug dealing.
Bernabe M. Cavasos was accused of dealing from 4 to 200 grams of a drug in penalty group 1. The group includes methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.
Cavasos has one prior arrest stemming from an accusation of public intoxication in 2014.
He was in the county jail Monday on a $20,000 bond, which is that high due to the amount of the drug allegedly seized.
