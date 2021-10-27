The Jewish community obtained permission from the Kerr County Commissioners Court this week to place a 12-foot-high, electrified menorah on the grounds of the courthouse in November for Hanukkah.
The menorah placed on the courthouse lawn in recent years is no longer usable, so another is being brought from Israel, said Greg Bitkower, member of the Jewish Community of the Hill Country’s board of directors.
