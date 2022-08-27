First responders will conduct a two-day, joint training exercise at the former Hal Peterson Middle School.
Participating in the training, set for Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at 1607 Sidney Baker St., will be the Kerrville Police Department, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Kerrville Fire Department/EMS, Kerr County constables, game wardens, Texas Department of Public Safety officers and “other area law enforcement officers,” according to a press release from KPD.
