A 27-year-old Ingram man was recently in jail on accusations of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
Hardy Babb was arrested Nov. 8 after a Kerrville Police Department officer reported seeing a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup traveling west in the 2400 block of Junction Highway about 11:34 p.m. that night, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lam, KPD spokesman. The officer's dash-mounted radar unit indicated the Dodge's speed to be 71 mph in a posted 55 mph speed zone, so he conducted a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Junction Highway, Lamb said in an email. He said the truck was occupied by the driver, Babb, and a four year old child.
“The officer noted that Babb displayed symptoms of intoxication,” Lamb said. “Following the administration of Standardized Field Sobriety tests, Babb was arrested.”
The child's mother came to the scene, the child was released to her and Babb was taken to the hospital where a blood draw was conducted, Lamb said. Babb was then booked into the county jail and released Nov. 9 on a $2,000 bond.
A DWI with child is a state jail felony, which can result in a fine up to $10,000 and confinement in a state jail for any term not more than 2 years or less than 180 days, and a driver's license suspension ranging from 90 days to 2 years.
