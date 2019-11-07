A charity event for the Hill Country Youth Ranch will be held Saturday near Leakey and include a trail ride, dinner, barn dance and chicken plop bingo.
The trail ride is open to a small group of 25 intermediate and advanced riders and covers 11.5 miles in the 7,000 acre Big Springs Ranch for Children, 10664 US 83. Riders must supply their own horses and tack and be prepared for a challenging course with potential obstacles involving wildlife, vegetation, water, and bridge crossings, according to information from the ranch. The ride will be led by ranch manager Michael Priour and accompanied by four wranglers who are familiar with the trail and terrain.
Riders are welcome to bring their own rigs and camp onsite. Trailer hookups are available at no additional charge. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are included in the trail ride registration.
The event will raise money for the children’s program at Big Springs Ranch. Hill Country Youth Ranch operates that facility, as well as the one in Ingram. Most of the children at the facilities are placed there by Child Protective Services and have suffered abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Tickets can be purchased for the dinner and barn dance are $75 per person. Tickets for the trail ride, which includes the barn dance and dinner, are $500 per person or $900 per couple.
Tickets can be purchased at https://p2p.onecause.com/hoovesandboots. For more information, call 830-367-6161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.