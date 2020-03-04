After more than three years in Kerrville, Walt Koenig will resign his roles as Chief Executive Officer of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce and Executive Director of the Kerrville Economic Development Corporation.
Koenig will be heading to San Angelo to take a comparable position, but in his new role, he will add leadership of the San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau to his plate, overseeing the chamber of commerce, economic development and tourism for the city.
Koenig confirmed the news Wednesday, but declined to say more until the boards of the chamber and KEDC have a chance to develop and announce transition plans.
Koenig will begin the new role April 1, but has not confirmed his final day at the Kerrville office.
Koenig stepped into the chamber CEO role in January 2017.
He absorbed leadership of KEDC in August 2018, after the city approved a plan to combine the two organizations under one umbrella, following the resignation of then KEDC Director Brian O’Connor.
This story is developing and will be updated.
