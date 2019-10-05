The event will offer Kerr County residents the opportunity to register to vote, change registration address and learn about the upcoming election and how to start becoming a U.S. citizen, all without leaving their car.
Members of the local League chapter decided to make the process of registration and receiving election information easily available to those who might otherwise have difficulty during normal Kerr County Courthouse business hours, according to a press release.
Another way to register to vote is by stopping by the Kerr County Courthouse, which will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. Call 830-792-2242 for more information.
The League event is not affiliated with or hosted by any other organization of government entity. League of Women Voters — Hill Country Texas is a nonpartisan organization focused on registering citizens to vote, educating citizens on candidates and issues and mobilizing citizens to vote. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the League and the passage of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the right to vote.
The League event lasts from 7 a.m. to midnight at the Cailloux Theater parking lot, 910 Main St. League events, including handouts and information are offered to the public free of charge.
Address all inquiries about this public event to the League of Women Voters — Hill Country Texas in an email to presidentlwvhc@gmail.com.
