A 20-year-old Kerr County man was in the county jail Thursday on suspicion of assaulting three police officers and causing thousands of dollars in damage to someone else’s vehicle.
The incident began Wednesday about 10:15 p.m. when a Kerrville Police Department officer responded to the 900 block of Harper Road to assist a Kerr County sheriff's deputy who was responding to a report of a male subject attempting to hijack cars with a weapon, KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb wrote in an email. The officer and deputy arrived in the area and began speaking to a witness, when another person arrived on scene and stated that the suspect, later identified as David Beaird, was still walking down the road at a fast pace and was probably in the 1000 block of Harper Road.
