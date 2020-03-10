The complete schedule of workshops has been announced for the 2020 Llano Earth Arts Festival (LEAF) and World Rock Stacking Championship on March 13-16 at Grenwelge Park in Llano.
The organization will offer more than 40 separate workshops over three days. Topics cover a wide range, including rock painting, plant walk, meditation, fire making, yoga, art, magic and henna art. Workshops and activities will be included for both adults and children.
Highlighted offerings include:
• Ceilidh: Scottish country dance
• Giant parade puppets from recycled materials
• Pirate University, a light-hearted look at proper pirate posture, attire, fighting and yelling
• Primitive fire making, hands-on instruction in friction fire methods using flint, bow drill and hand drill
LEAF originated to highlight the works of artists who create balanced rock sculptures and intricate installations using natural materials found on site. People of all ages are encouraged to engage with nature while exercising both body and mind. It has grown to become the World Rock Stacking Championship.
In addition to more than 30 rock stackers from the U.S. and around the world, the four-day event will offer:
• Earth Art workshops conducted by international artists
• 50 juried crafters and vendors featuring unique, handmade art
• Information booths and demonstrations of rock stacking, science activities, master gardeners and more
• Walking Tree man
• Entertainment with live music, magician, jugglers, face painting and more
• Children’s activities such as Fairy Village, rock climbing wall, twig weaving, Pirate University, Magic Workshop for Kids, Kid’s Yoga, Land Art For Kids
• Food and drink, including craft beer and wine
• New rock skipping contest
LEAF is held on the banks of the Llano River at Grenwelge Park in Llano.
Hours are noon-11 a.m. Friday, March 13; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, March 14; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, March 15; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, March 16.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate. Admission on Monday is free.
Kids 17 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by a parent. Pets are not allowed in the festival.
Admission includes all art, music, most workshops, VW show viewing and rockstacking championship spectating.
Admission does not include Rock Stacking Competition entry, the rock-climbing wall, food and drink or entry into the red top jail.
For details on events, directions, schedules and tickets, go to www.llanoearthartfest.org.
