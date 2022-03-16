Kerrville will be host to as many as 200 bikers with the annual rally by the Silent Service Motorcycle Club in May at the YO Ranch Hotel and Convention Center. They will spend four days touring the roads of the Hill Country and plan to give $10,000 to two local veterans charities.
The Silent Service Motorcycle Club is coming to Kerrville in May for its national annual rally and fundraiser to benefit local veterans organizations. The club will bring as many as 200 bikers and their families to the area to ride the roads of the Hill Country.
“The SSMC is a nationwide club exclusively for U.S. Navy submarine veterans and their families,” said Michael Starks with the Hill Country division of the Lone Star Chapter of the motorcycle club. “We raise funds throughout the year to present to local veterans charities during our annual event, which is scheduled for May 19-22 at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Convention Center. The banquet is when we present the checks to the chosen charities.”
