Kerr County Treasurer Tracy Soldan is the new president of the County Treasurers’ Association of Texas for a term spanning 2019-20.
The local elected official assumed her statewide leadership role during the 71st Annual County Treasurers’ Association Conference on Sept. 11 in Tyler. She follows outgoing CTAT President Jan Hartl, the treasurer for Wilson County, in leading 245 Texas county treasurers.
Soldan was installed by Kerr County Court-at-Law Judge Susan F. Harris during the installation banquet in her honor, with family and friends in attendance.
“Integrity matters, your accuracy matters, and the way you treat people matters,” Soldan said in her inaugural speech. “Take pride in the work you do, the person you are and the difference you make. Let’s rise to a higher level, so we can be the difference.”
Those final three words — “be the difference” — is the motto Soldan selected for her year as president.
“Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does,” she said, citing American philosopher William James.
In 2011, Soldan decided to run for public office when the previous county treasurer retired. Her bid to be the next Kerr County treasurer was successful as she won over the voters’ support.
When Soldan first took office, she was no newcomer to public service. She had already been serving Kerr County residents as an assistant auditor.
Soldan is the chief financial custodian for Kerr County. Her office is in Suite BA106 in the lower level of the Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 700 Main St. She can be reached at 830-792-2276.
Joining Soldan as CTAT executive board leaders for the next term are: Mitzi Baker, president-elect, of Midland County; Donna Early, first vice president, of Cass County; Jennifer Henderson, second vice president, of Schleicher County; Gayla Hawkins, treasurer, of Grayson County; and, Karrie Crownover, secretary, of Burnet County.
