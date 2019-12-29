Saturday’s misting across the Hill Country, was exactly that — misty.
When it comes to rain in Kerrville, we’re facing a precipitation shutout as we close the year. In fact, according to the National Weather Service, we’ve not had measurable rainfall in Kerrville since Oct. 30. That means we’re looking at 62 consecutive days of no measurable rainfall.
The good news is that there is a 40% chance of rain on Wednesday night.
Not all data, however, is in agreement about the rainfall situation in Kerrville. The US Department of Agriculture’s Knipling-Bushland US Livestock Insects Laboratory in Kerrville paints a slightly more optimistic future than the Weather Service of the conditions here, but not much better.
The Weather Service measures its rainfall at the Kerrville Municipal Airport/Louis Schreiner Field. While the USDA Lab is along Texas 16, just north of Interstate 10, it measured about an inch of rain in September, and about ½-inch of rain in November. The USDA lab reports that Kerrville is about 9 inches below average when it comes to total rainfall — based on its November data.
The Upper Guadalupe River Authority also has a take on the river, at least according to its weekly ad in The Kerrville Daily Times: it’s dry and we’re in a moderate drought. The U.S. Geologic Survey reports that two monitoring stations on the Guadalupe River are registering below-average streamflow in Kerrville and in Hunt.
