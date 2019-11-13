A large influx of cats at the county animal shelter has officials pleading on behalf of adoptable felines who may be euthanized in the coming days if new homes are not found.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Kerr County Animal Services office sent out a plea on social media.
“Our friendly cat room is full again!” states the post. “In order to prevent having to euthanize any friendly cats for space, we must have as many cat adoptions as possible in the next few days. The room is bursting at the seams, and new cats just keep coming in. Due to this, we can not guarantee any hold time for the currently adoptable cats. We need adoptions NOW!!”
The shelter asked residents to spread the word amongst themselves, including to any prospective cat rescue organizations. The shelter then posted 21 images of cats awaiting adoption and slated for euthanasia if no homes are found. Eighty-nine people shared the post as of Tuesday afternoon.
One Facebook user offered to donate the adoption fee for someone who can’t afford it. The adoption fee is $50, which includes vaccinations, spay and neuter and microchipping.
The animal shelter is at 3600 Loop 534 and can be reached at 830-257-3100 or animalcontrol@co.kerr.tx.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.