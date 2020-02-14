A man who is a terrorism expert, professor of law and attorney who represents military members accused of crimes will be the guest speaker for a local club.
Retired Lt. Colonel Jeffrey F. Addicott will be at the Feb. 20 meeting of the Hill Country Preppers. He will talk about his work and the threat of terrorism at the event, which is free and open to the public. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Buzzie’s BBQ, 213 Schreiner St.
At the event, attendees may purchase copies of Addicott's new book, “Trump Judges - Protecting America’s Establishment Pillars to ‘Make America Great Again.’” Proceeds from the book go to the Warrior Defense Project.
Addicott is a full professor of law and the director of the Warrior Defense Project at St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio.
An active duty Army officer in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps for twenty years, Addicott spent a quarter of his career as the senior legal advisor to the United States Army’s Special Forces. As an internationally recognized authority on national security and terrorism law, Addicott not only lectures and participates in professional and academic organizations both in the United States and abroad, but he also testifies before Congress on a variety of legal issues.
The Warrior Defense Project is an educational and working institution, which operates hand-in-hand with government, business and academia on a variety of legal matters associated with providing free legal assistance to service members who have been accused of misconduct during their official duties.
The Hill Country Preppers have been providing Emergency Preparedness education to the Hill Country and beyond, meeting every month for almost eight years and lecturing to dozens of groups around Texas.
For more information about the group, contact Steve Lehman at 830-739-5990 or email hcpreppers@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.