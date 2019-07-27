A 25-year-old Kerrville woman convicted of felony child neglect has been ordered to attend a lockdown drug-rehabilitation facility run by the state prison system — after she gives birth to more children.
Ciara Andrews told District Judge N. Keith Williams this week that she is pregnant with twins and due to be married this month.
Andrews pleaded guilty in March to leaving her 4-year-old daughter in a vehicle while she drank in a bar in July 2018. According to the indictment, the vehicle was in a parking lot with its doors unlocked and the engine running.
The girl was placed in the care of her father, said 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Thomas Hurt.
Williams ruled Andrews must enter the prison rehab center 45 days after she gives birth. Her treatment in the prison facility will be from six to nine months.
Andrews told the court she had been through the nearby La Hacienda chemical dependency rehabilitation center three times, Wilke said.
Andrews was represented by attorney Richard Ellison.
Andrews’ charge of abandoning or endangering a child was punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
