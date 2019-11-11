Often veterans do things civilians have only seen in movies.
If you listen to Kerrville’s Col. Norm Wells, a retired Air Force pilot, you can almost hear the high-pitched squeal of the radar warning system in his Phantom F-4 fighter jet that roared above the skies of Vietnam during the 1960s.
Ask him about that eight months of service in Vietnam and you are instantly drawn back in time. He is always willing to share the details of his 100 combat missions and his career.
Wells still carries a vintage green briefcase, and in it a Powerpoint presentation he shows to local students through a program called Veterans in the Classroom, a direct way to teach exactly what a career in the military might look like.
“Not everybody is a rifle-carrying soldier, not everybody is a fighter pilot,” Wells said. “It’s a team, and everybody comes together to make something happen.”
Born an only child in 1939, Wells was raised by his single mother in California after his father died when Wells was only three. As a senior in high school, he took a job at a camera store, even though he knew he wanted to be an aeronautical engineer. His boss, an Air Force reservist, told him he should apply for the Air Force Academy. It took Wells two attempts to get in, but when he did, he knew he wanted to be a fighter pilot.
After graduating from the Academy in 1963, Wells
went on to earn his masters at Purdue University in Astronautics, followed by a year of pilot training, survival school and F-4 Phantom training. By then, combat missions had begun in Vietnam, but Wells had only a notion of what he might be training for.
“We knew there was something happening in Southeast Asia,” Wells said. “But we were not convinced we were going.”
A bachelor in 1966, it was a request for “volunteers for a dangerous mission” that caught the interest of Wells and his aircraft commander, Dick Pascoe. Together they would fly more than 500 hours with Pascoe in the front and Wells in the back.
“I would find them from ... the back and he would close for the kill,” said Wells.
As a duo they would shoot down a MIG-17 and a MIG-21 during their time together.
“Dixck and I were good,” said Wells. “I could tune the radar and I could find the MIGs at long ranges.”
Assigned to the 555th Tactical Fighter Squadron station at Ubon Royal Thai Air Force Base, Wells was a member of the Triple Nichels with 39 MIG kills to their credit, making them the most famous Air Force fighter squadron of the Vietnam War.
A small percentage of service members ever see combat. Wells is quick to point out that the ground and maintenance crews were critical to successful missions.
“The logistics — from fuel to food — required a crew of hundreds,” said Well. “Crew chief would wait during a mission for their babies (planes) to come home, sometimes never receiving an answer when one didn’t return.”
Col. Wells storytelling is unique because of his vivid memory and his collection of photos. He often carried the Leica camera he bought for $400 in 1958 into combat. He captured a photo of the second MIG-17 he and Pascoe shot down on June 5, 1967.
“I knew if I had to eject, with the camera I was in trouble,” said Wells. “They would have beaten me up pretty bad for the photos I had.”
When Col. Wells returned home to San Francisco from the war in 1967, there was little fanfare for the young fighter pilot, he recalled.
“My mother picked me up at the airport, she asked if I would like to drive home,” said Wells. “I told her I hadn’t driven a car in awhile and I was tired.”
After a couple of weeks of vacation, Wells reported for duty as a flight instructor and checkout as an aircraft commander of the F-4. He went on to become an expert in the Soviet Air Defense System, actually writing the textbook on how to beat the Soviet systems. In 1983, Col. Wells retired from the Air Force and then worked at Lockheed Martin for 21 years before settling in Kerrville with his wife of 30 years.
It might not surprise you that all that time in fighter jets has stayed with Col. Wells. He knows exactly how many miles it is to drive to visit his three children, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
“It’s 85 miles to Dripping Springs, 200 to College Station and 300 to Lake Jackson,” Wells said.
He drives like he flies -— maybe not as fast. Wells continues to serve today as a mentor to local high school seniors.
