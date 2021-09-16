5 arrested in online child solicitation sting

Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, acting with numerous other state and local agencies, completed a multi-day operation to interdict online child predators in Kerr County on Wednesday. Five suspects were arrested after talking online with officers and attempting to meet who they believed to be underage males and females.
“This operation represents a new era in confronting those who victimize children in our area,” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha. “This multi-agency effort produced multiple arrests of people trying to meet underage victims. Using digital, in-person and online methods, we have prevented immediate and ongoing threats. Operations of this kind combat human trafficking, child sex crime, among other criminal activity.”
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
