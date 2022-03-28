Representatives of local animal welfare nonprofit Kerrville Pets Alive! stand with Ingram city representatives on Wednesday after donating a pet microchip reader to the city’s police department. From left are Ingram police officer Mario Ruiz, Ingram Mayor Kathy Rider, Ingram Police Chief Carol Twiss and Kerrville Pets Alive! board president Karen Guerriero. Also pictured is Ingram Police Department's mascot, Dogger.
Top city officials in Ingram say they want to get a dog kennel on city property for the short-term holding of dogs waiting to be reunited with their owners.
Currently, stray dogs picked up in Ingram are taken to the Kerr County animal shelter in Kerrville. This practice is inefficient and can lead some owners to be less likely to retrieve their dogs, according to Karen Guerriero, president of the board of Kerrville Pets Alive!.
