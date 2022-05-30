In the first 72 hours of its creation, the Uvalde Strong Fund at the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country raised $1.1 million.
"It's sad that we have to raise these funds, but it's heartening to know that we live in a giving community and a generous country," said Austin Dickson, foundation CEO. "We've heard from donors in nearly every state, charitable foundations throughout Texas, large national firms like Starbucks, Macy's, and Google."
