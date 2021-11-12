A 57-year-old Kerrville man incarcerated multiple times for driving while intoxicated has been accused of felony DWI twice in the last 19 days.
Hampton Leonard Conn was arrested in Kerr County on Oct. 10, on suspicion of public intoxication, released, arrested again Oct. 12, on the same accusation, released again, then arrested Oct. 25, on suspicion of felony DWI, according to jail records. He was then released on bonds totaling $25,000 and jailed again Nov. 12, when a Kerrville Police Department officer accused him of felony DWI and of violating bond on a previous felony DWI charge.
