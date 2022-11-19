Kerrville police officers mingle with members of the 28th Citizen Police Academy class Wednesday at “Old House of Beitel,” The Rails Event and Catering Hall, to celebrate the class' graduation from the eight-week program.
Members of the Kerrville Police Department’s 28th Citizen Police Academy class gathered Wednesday with department officers at the “Old House of Beitel,” The Rails Event and Catering Hall, on Wednesday to celebrate their graduation.
The eight-week Citizen Police Academy program is an interactive, behind the scenes look at the Kerrville Police Department that mixes hands-on activities with professional classroom instruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.