A nonprofit that helps people get homes they otherwise would not afford has invited the public to a blessing and dedication of its latest project in Kerrville.
The event, slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, will be at the site of the new home at 125 Glenn Ct. The home is the 112th built in Kerr County by Habitat for Humanity Kerr County, according to a press release from the nonprofit.
“Habitat for Humanity Kerr County is grateful for the Kerrville Church of Christ and the Impact Christian Fellowship, who sponsored the house at 125 Glenn Court, the future home of Celia Garay,” states a letter from Philip Stacy, the nonprofit’s executive director. “Celia and her three children, Victor, Marisa and Vincent along with many faithful, hardworking volunteers have given their sweat and time to build this house.”
The families of Habitat homes are required to put in 350 hours or more of sweat equity and training to qualify for a home. Habitat for Humanity, according to the letter, adheres to the philosophy that families need to receive a hand up and not a hand out.
“These families have worked hard to improve their lives and the lives of their children,” states Stacy's letter.
