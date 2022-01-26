New information has come to light that makes investigators uncertain as to whether Monday's fatality on Interstate 10 was an accident or an intentional act, according to a police spokesman.
AKerrville Police Departmentspokesman said Tuesday morning that a Kerrville resident was killed after running in front of an 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 on Monday afternoon, and investigators had concluded it was a suicide. But new information “makesus uncertain at this time if this was an intentional act or an accident,” said KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb in a Tuesday-afternoon email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.