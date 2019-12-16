Whitt Williams gladly washes dishes 40 hours a week, music playing in one ear, because every day you’re alive is a good day. But the days haven’t always been good. Since completing the Reconnect Recovery Program, Williams has worked in the large kitchen at The Kerrville Kroc Center and credits the Salvation Army with saving his life.
“I did a lot of dope, but meth was my favorite,” said Williams. “All the things I’ve done I should be dead, so that makes today a good day.”
Celebrating three years of sobriety, Williams knows first hand that when Salvation Army Captain David Swyers rings the kettlebell seeking donations for The Salvation Army of Kerrville Social Services and Outreach programs it is for a good cause. He is alive today and enjoying every minute because he received help directly from those donations.
Capt. Swyers is confident the Hill Country community will embrace the enormous project to gut the Social Service and Shelter building on Hays Street where Williams lived for 90 days during recovery from years of substance abuse. The proposed remodel of the outdated building is needed to better accommodate those like Williams who seek help from the Salvation Army.
“It’s a giving community that takes pride in sharing their money,” said Swyers. “The Texas can-do spirit, is magnified here in Kerrville.”
Swyers, a native Texan, might know what he’s talking about; he has lived in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Florida, Atlanta, Columbus, Gainesville, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas.
He has been stationed at the Kroc Center since 2017 and plans to remain in Kerrville to see the completion of this enormous project and longer if it is the plan.
The total rehab to the Social Services shelter building is expected to cost $1.2-1.5 million and create a cohesive 14-acre campus with the adjourning Kroc Center on Holdsworth Drive. Opened in 2010, The Kroc Center is one of 26 community recreation centers in the country run by the Salvation Army and built with funds from the Ray and Joan Kroc Foundation. The Social Services and Shelter and outreach programs are funded by donations made to the Salvation Army, while the Kroc relies on the sales of memberships to cover operating costs.
Williams, also a native, grew up in Fredericksburg but spent years homeless on the streets in Houston and Austin, where he couldn’t go 15 minutes without getting high. When the drugs were gone, he would look for anything to snort or inhale. He admits he wasn’t afraid to try it even if it had a poisonous skull and crossbones.
“On my worst day I am thankful for this place,” said Williams. “It’s because of God, blessing me through the Salvation Army, that I am alive today.”
A habitual drug abuser since he turned 18, Williams knew the path he was on would end at the morgue. He finally decided he wanted help and it was his father who had been waiting for Williams to seek treatment who brought him to the doorstep of the Salvation Army’s Social Service Director Judy Johnston in 2016, seeking a free substance abuse recovery program for his son.
“I love seeing Whitt,” said Johnston. “A lot of people don’t ask for help because of pride and embarrassment. If I could decide for people it would be easier, but when they are ready we can assist people to get to where they want to be.”
Johnston, who started at the shelter working evenings part-time in 2001 after the death of her husband and while raising her four children, has stayed because of the people she serves like Williams. She estimates that at least half have family or friends in the area.
Williams openly shares his story so that those who hear it and need help, either from addiction or other challenges in life, will seek it at the Salvation Army. “It’s never too late to get help if you are alive,” said Williams.
Now 30, Williams remembers the tight quarters the shelter offers patients while he completed the 90-day, on-site drug and alcohol recovery program for men and women focused on encouraging abstinence, stability and responsible behavior, a 12-step program with an emphasis on spirituality. He shared a dorm-style room with several other men in the program, each getting only a small amount of personal space around their bunk. The future rooms will increase in size and single beds will replace the bunk beds, a simple luxury for those going through a rough period.
Today, it is William’s can-do spirit that is infectious to those who work with him in the busy kitchen where he washes dishes, and helps prepare meals that are served seven nights a week in the Soup Kitchen at the shelter for anyone in need. He now lives in his own apartment, where he enjoys music and catching up on the sleep he lost over the years he was high.
For Swyers and Johnston, it isn’t just the number of people they serve a year; they know the quality of services, and their commitment to providing help when people are ready to receive remains the priority. They would like to create an environment that is warm and welcoming for every guest.
“There will be one service desk at the entrance to serve as a command post,” said Swyers. “Guests will be directed to the part of the building designed to serve their needs.”
The proposed improvements will increase efficiency for those who come for assistance with food, clothing, rent, utilities, prescriptions and emergency dental care. Long-stay guests, transients and families with young children will feel more at home during their stay at the shelter with larger rooms, improved bathrooms and quarters designed to keep families together. The current configuration of the living space is not ideal since men and women are housed separately out of concern for privacy and safety.
Last year, the social services and shelter provided overnight emergency services for 218 people, including five children. The Reconnect Recovery Program provided services to 48 males and 19 females suffering from substance addiction for a combined 6,269 nights of on-site, no-cost treatment. The Soup Kitchen served 12,359 meals and 82 families received rental assistance through social services totaling approximately $50,000.
The unutilized office space offers plenty of room for expansion, which would allow Swyers and his staff to serve more members of the community. The expanded food pantry, which is open on the first and third Saturday of every month, will give guests more of an opportunity to shop for groceries depending on their needs and tastes rather than receive preselected bag of items that may not be suitable.
The dental program will remain in operation. Currently community dentists give freely of their time on Wednesdays to see patients, who mainly are in need of tooth extraction.
The high cost of living in Kerrville makes the shelter vital in the community for some.
“We want to offer transitional housing for those that have a job but just need help while they look for affordable housing,” said Johnston.
Intent on making sure the shelter loses its current institutional feel, Swyers has made it clear he wants the new structure to feel like home. “They are my guests, they are in my home,” said Swyers “The people who are with me longer are my congregation, my church family.”
