HOW TO GIVE

To donate to Shine Your Light, visit kerruw.org or mail a check payable to United Way, Write Shine Your Light on memo line, P. O. Box 290561, Kerrville, TX 78029.

Supporting area organizations:

Kerrville Salvation Army’s programs to benefit the homeless, New Hope Counseling Center, Families and Literacy, Christian Women’s Job Corps, Christian Men’s Job Corps