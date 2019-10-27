Local youths are being invited to create artworks and writings for an upcoming exhibit showcasing themes of neighbors, neighborhood and neighborliness in our community.
The children’s art exhibit, hosted by The Kerrville Daily Times, will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Schreiner University.
“It’s really designed to showcase the works of our children when it comes to their relationship with kindness and how to be kind,” said Louis Amestoy, managing editor for The Times.
Amestoy said it’s going to be fun to see all the different interpretations of kindness rendered in kid-produced art.
“I’m really looking forward to that,” Amestoy said.
Although this is a free event, space is limited, so RSVP online at bit.ly/31IGhZx, kerrvillekind.com, or by calling 830-896-7000 or visiting the newspaper office at 429 Jefferson St.
The children’s art exhibit is part of Kerrville Kind, a project of The Times that also includes two free screenings of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” a documentary about Fred Rogers, the creator of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
The film will show at 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Schreiner University. Capping Kerrville Kind events will be a Nov. 21 luncheon where former Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Tim Madigan will share his story about his eight-year friendship with Rogers.
Tickets to the luncheon are $30 a person and can be obtained at bit.ly/31IGhZx, kerrvillekind.com, or by calling 830-896-7000 or visiting the newspaper office at 429 Jefferson St.
“Kerrville Kind is an outgrowth of our team’s many months of conversation about mission and purpose,” Publisher Carlina Villalpando said recently. “Our role in the community is multifaceted — we tell the stories of our neighbors, document life in our community and serve as watch dogs and educators. But underlying everything we do is a commitment to building our community and connecting our neighbors. “
Send in your kids’ artwork and writings about their neighborhoods and examples of neighborliness in our community to stories@kerrvillekind.com.
Selected works of art will be displayed at the art exhibit and featured in upcoming editions of the newspaper.
