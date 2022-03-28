A 36-year-old Kerrville ex-con was sentenced to 19 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine in Kerr County.
Joshua Winston Trejo appeared before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III on Thursday and pleaded guilty to two meth-dealing charges, pursuant to a plea agreement between court appointed attorney Melinda Luna and prosecutor John Hoover of the 216th District Attorney’s Office. One of his charges was the result of an investigation by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, and the other by the Kerrville Police Department.
