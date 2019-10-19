While some might think of dental care as a basic need, many — including local resident Elvira Barrientos — view it as a luxury they can’t afford.
“Being low income, (there’s) not enough money for the dentist,” Barrientos said. ‘It’s a luxury. Either you pay your lights or your water or you fix your teeth.”
That’s why she said she was excited to get her teeth cleaned at the Kerrville Texas Mission of Mercy held by the Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation, a two-day charitable event that started Friday and ends today.
Attendees can go to the event, which is held at the First United Methodist Church, to get basic dental care completely free of charge. Volunteering licensed dentists and hygienists from all over the state are performing cleanings, extractions, fillings and fluoride treatments.
“We’re looking for the people who don’t have dental insurance, who have limited access to care or don’t have any money,” said B.J. Currey, the “mission commander” in charge of overseeing operations. “But whoever shows up, if we have time, we will treat them.”
Many of the people receiving care are veterans, members of the working poor, people from women’s shelters, members of the drug recovery community and homeless people, Currey said. About 150-200 people showed up for care Friday, and they’re expecting just as many today.
The demand for these services is high, according to local dentist Jennifer Bone, who helped organize the event. While there’s a local charitable clinic held through the Salvation Army that provides only tooth extractions once a week..
“There’s a strong undercurrent of folks who have dental problems and for one reason or another aren’t able to go to a private office,” Bone said. “It’s there and it’s affecting kids and adults.”
Each patient gets about 30 to 40 minutes where the doctors do as much as they can to help them, Currey said.
“There’s people who’ve had toothaches for weeks, months or years and they couldn’t afford to go anywhere and didn’t know where to go,” Currey said. “We want to try to do things that improve the quality of their lives.”
While the main focus is on preventing or treating infections and pain, there were a few individuals who local dentists pre-screened a few weeks ago who will get special retainers with new teeth.
“(They) were missing two or three of their front teeth and they were embarrassed to smile,” Currey said.
Walk-ins today will not get false teeth, since the process takes a few weeks and cannot be accomplished in the short time the volunteers have.
This is the second time the Smiles Foundation has come to Kerrville. Communities around Texas submit applications to be one of four missions the foundation does every year. Since its start in 2001, the foundation has given almost $31 million worth of dental care, Currey said.
Patients today are recommended to start lining up at 3 or 4 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Dr. Treatments will wrap up around 3 or 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.