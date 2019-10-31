Colder-than-average temperatures continue across the Hill Country through the weekend.
I expect a hard freeze across the region overnight tonight.
Clearing skies are expected today with a high around 55 degrees. North winds remain gusty early in the day tapering off during the afternoon hours.
Clear skies and frosty conditions are expected overnight. Low temperatures range from 23 to 29 degrees. Protect vegetation as this will be the first hard freeze of the season.
Sunny skies return Friday with cool daytime highs in the lower 60s. Winds become light and variable during the day.
Our next cold front brings a few clouds and gusty north winds late Friday night. Lows end up in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North winds may gust up to 20 to 25 mph behind the cold front.
Saturday becomes partly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 60s.
A freeze is possible again Saturday night with lows around 30 degrees.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 60’s Sunday under mostly sunny skies.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.