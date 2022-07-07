A fire destroyed two travel trailers in Center Point on Thursday but was extinguished by firefighters before it could spread to nearby homes.
The travel trailers were on land between Redbird Lane and Stoneleigh Road just south of the northernmost intersection of those two roads. The fire originated from burning incense that had been left in one of the trailers, and strong wind caused the blaze to spread westward to the adjoining trailer, according to authorities on scene. No one was injured, said Center Point VFD Fire Chief Charles Holt. There were at least a dozen homes in the vicinity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.