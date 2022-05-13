There will be a total lunar eclipse Sunday, May 15, starting at 9:27 p.m., lasting until 11:53 p.m. As it will be a total eclipse, there will be a color shift due to light from the sun refracting through the Earth’s atmosphere. Since it is not the sun, there is no problem viewing the eclipse with the naked eye.
Stargazers and space aficionados can look forward to a full lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15, starting at 9:27 p.m. It will conclude 85 minutes later at 11:53 p.m.
This eclipse will be a total eclipse, which means that the moon passes through the central axis of the Earth’s darkest shadow. At that time the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. As a result of this condition, total eclipses have the longest total phase time, in this case, 84.9 minutes.
