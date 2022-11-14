Bob Finch, World War II veteran, rides a 1950s Ford Thunderbird convertible during the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday on Cully Drive, leading to Louise Hays Park. Finch is the grand marshal of the parade for 2022.
The Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps from Tivy High School represents their unit proudly in the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday. Nearly 40 students participated in the parade and other events Friday and Saturday during Veterans Day celebrations.
Ingram’s Tom Moore High School band performs a patriotic song as they march in the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday. In all, three area school marching bands participated in the parade. Afterward, the combined marching bands performed the national anthem at Louise Hays Park.
Auxiliary members of the Heart O’ the Hills Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1480 ride a Humvee decked out in VFW colors and crest during the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday. The post provided their mobile barbecue grill for use at Louise Hays Park after the parade.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Floats in the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday were decorated in red, white and blue in honor of the event.
Roger Mathews
Gunny’s Warriors, a group dedicated to increasing awareness for traumatic brain injuries among veterans, carry a banner in the Veterans Day Parade on Saturday.
Roger Mathews
